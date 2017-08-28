Men caught on camera stealing from beauty supply store

Authorities are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of five men caught on camera stealing beauty products from a Michigan store.

It happened about 8:40 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 inside the Kay Beauty Supply store at 7746 Wyoming in Dearborn.

Dearborn Police Department released the surveillance video on Facebook showing the suspects armed with shotguns and handguns as they demanded money from the cash register and safe.

Four of the suspects were masked, and one suspect was not.

Investigators said during the robbery the suspects took several beauty product items.

Police said the store clerk was hurt, but their injuries were non-life threatening. No shots were fired during the robbery.

“Crimes of this nature are particularly disturbing because the suspects showed no regard for the safety of the employees. Crimes like this will not be tolerated. We are urging the public to come forward with information regarding this incident,” Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 313-943-2241 or if you wish to remain anonymous you can call 1-800-CrimeStoppers.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for the information leading to the arrest of the suspect in this case.

