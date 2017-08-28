Rainy start to the work week

Pack the umbrella today. Rain and a few thunderstorms will rumble through the region, and while it won’t be raining every second of the day, almost everyone will see showers at some point. The rest of the week… is a little bit of everything. The full breakdown below!

Today & Tonight

Many of us waking up to some light rain this morning as we head out for the morning commute. The rain isn’t having a significant impact on the roads, but watch out all the same.

The umbrella will be a necessary accessory as rain will be sticking with us off and on through the day. It won’t rain all day long, and we will see occasional breaks, but even if you aren’t seeing showers it will be cloudy.

Temps out the door this morning are in the lower 60s and highs today will reach the lower 70s. We will be cooler today due to clouds and rain.

Rain will spread north and east through this morning before tapering off this afternoon. That won’t be the end of the rain however, scattered thunderstorms will develop this afternoon shortly after the lunch hours, and last through tonight.

Thunderstorms this afternoon and evening will not be widespread and will remain mostly to the east of US-10. Storms are not expected to be strong, but the occasional heavy downpour is possible.

Scattered storms will continue into tonight as well. Temps overnight will be seasonal with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

An area of low pressure to our west is what is fueling the rain we’re seeing and it will be slow to leave meaning rain will stick with us through Tuesday.

Tuesday

Another day for the rain gear tomorrow. Chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast Tuesday.

Since the rain will be scattered again, tomorrow will not be a washout. Isolated pockets of rain will linger in the morning tomorrow before we see it taper off in the afternoon. There will be a short break early in the afternoon before thunderstorms pop up again late Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Activity tomorrow is expected to remain isolated to scattered with many folks staying dry. There will also be a little more in the way of sunshine in between showers.

Highs will also be a little warmer with highs in the middle to upper 70s.

Wednesday & Thursday

The middle half of the week looks a little drier with only a small chance for showers Thursday.

Wednesday looks to be completely dry as we enter the half way point of the work week. Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy, but it will be a day where you can safely leave the rain coat at home.

Highs Wednesday will be the warmest we see all week with temps rising into the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Thursday will be mostly dry with just an isolated chance for rain. A cold front will move through Michigan Thursday bringing the potential for isolated showers overnight Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Rain quickly ends Thursday afternoon and the rest of the day will be dry. It will be quite a bit cooler on Thursday though with highs that will struggle to reach the lower 70s.

