Scattered showers and thunderstorms linger into Tuesday

Showers and thunderstorms are becoming a little stronger this evening. There is no severe weather expected, but you may run into a few areas with heavy downpours. The rain will be sticking with us for a little while, so be sure to keep an eye on the rain with the First Warn 5 Interactive Radar.

Tonight

The rain sticks with us overnight. We'll be dealing with scattered showers and even a few rumbles of thunder. The thunder should ease up as the sun goes down and we lose the heat of the day. Temperatures will only drop to around 60 degrees tonight thanks to cloud cover trapping some of the heat. Winds will be light and variable.

Tuesday

The low pressure dives to our south tomorrow, but continues to bring Mid-Michigan cloudy skies in addition to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Compared to today, temperatures should bounce back into the mid 70s for highs. You can follow the temperatures on our Current Temperatures Page. Winds will be out of the southeast at 4 to 8 mph.

Wednesday & Thursday

We'll catch a brief break from rain on Wednesday, but it's only for a day. Skies will be variably cloudy across the areas as highs manage to rebound into the upper 70s. Bear in mind, that this is where temperatures should be for this time of year, but don't get used to it. In fact, temperatures plummet once again on Thursday with highs barely breaking 70 degrees in most areas. That will be the result of a cold front passing through Mid-Michigan which will also bring us a few isolated showers.

