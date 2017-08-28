Motorcyclist hurt in Flint crash

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash this weekend in Genesee County.

It happened about 6:11 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27 at Hemphill and Ogema in Flint.

Investigators said 36-year-old Brandon Wolverton was driving his Harley Davidson west on Hemphill when he crashed with a black 2016 Nissan while making a left hand turn onto Ogema.

Wolverton was taken to the hospital and last listed in critical condition, police said.

The driver of the Nissan and their passenger were not hurt.

Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Groulx at 810-237-6811.

