Bricks falling from crumbling Saginaw building

Another Saginaw building appears to be crumbling.

Several bricks have fallen off a red brick building at Water and Holland.

The City of Saginaw owns the building and told TV5 that crews will be out to pick up the bricks and block off the area.

Officials with the city told TV5 that gutters on the same building came down over the winter.

