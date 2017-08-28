Bricks falling from crumbling Saginaw building - WNEM TV 5

Bricks falling from crumbling Saginaw building

Posted: Updated:
Source: WNEM Source: WNEM
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Another Saginaw building appears to be crumbling.

Several bricks have fallen off a red brick building at Water and Holland.

>>Slideshow: Bricks falling from building<<

The City of Saginaw owns the building and told TV5 that crews will be out to pick up the bricks and block off the area.

Officials with the city told TV5 that gutters on the same building came down over the winter.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.