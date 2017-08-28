Woman, 26, dies in Lapeer County crash

Authorities believe a woman may have fallen asleep at the wheel in a deadly crash out of Lapeer County.

It happened about 9:04 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 on Rider Road between Bowman and Bristol Roads in Imlay Township.

Investigators said 26-year-old Monica Huerta Rodriguez was heading westbound on Rider Road when she may have fallen asleep, causing her vehicle to leave the road and hit a small tree before striking another larger tree.

When police arrived, they found Rodriguez in critical condition. An officer tried to pry the passenger door of her vehicle open, but was unable to.

Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to cut Rodriguez from the vehicle. She later died from her injuries, police said.

The crash is still under investigation.

