Helicopters, airboats, personnel sent to help in Texas

MH-65 Helicopter (Courtesy: Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrea Anderson via DVIDS) MH-65 Helicopter (Courtesy: Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrea Anderson via DVIDS)
Dozens of people and equipment from the U.S. Coast Guard Ninth District (Great Lakes) have headed south to help with the devastation in Texas.

Since the weekend, 47 personnel, two MH-65 helicopters, and four airboats have been deployed to help in areas hard-hit by Hurricane Harvey.

The last of the personnel were set to arrive sometime on August 28.

