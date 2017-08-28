Faygo is bringing back 'Arctic Sun'

Children of the 90s rejoice, Faygo has decided to bring back “Arctic Sun”.

The move comes after years of requests pouring in online and on social media, according to the pop creator.

The crisp, citrusy-sweet Arctic Sun was popular during its original run from 1993 to 1998, and will now be available in stores throughout the remainder of 2017.

“We’ve heard from an overwhelming number of Faygo fans campaigning to bring Arctic Sun back,” said Al Chittaro, president of Faygo Beverages. “We’ve never gone wrong taking their advice. During our 110th birthday celebration, it’s only right that we practice the traditions that have served us best, and that means listening to the people that have made Faygo such an enduring success. So we’re bringing back Arctic Sun for a repeat performance.”

