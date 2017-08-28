Sitdown Strikers' Memorial vandalized in Flint

Clean-up will get underway today after someone vandalized the UAW Sitdown Strikers’ Memorial in Flint.

It happened Saturday overnight and was noticed on Sunday.

>>Slideshow: Sitdown Strikers' Memorial vandalized<<

Someone splashed white house paint over several of the statues and broke several of the lights in the garden.

Officials with UAW Region 1-D tell TV5 they believe young kids are responsible, but the investigation is ongoing.

Volunteers are turning out to scrub off the paint and get everything cleaned-up for the Labor Day celebration that will happen at the memorial next Monday.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.