Sitdown Strikers' Memorial vandalized in Flint

FLINT, MI

Clean-up will get underway today after someone vandalized the UAW Sitdown Strikers’ Memorial in Flint.

It happened Saturday overnight and was noticed on Sunday.

Someone splashed white house paint over several of the statues and broke several of the lights in the garden.

Officials with UAW Region 1-D tell TV5 they believe young kids are responsible, but the investigation is ongoing.

Volunteers are turning out to scrub off the paint and get everything cleaned-up for the Labor Day celebration that will happen at the memorial next Monday.

