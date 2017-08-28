Police investigate 3 separate crashes in Sanilac County

Authorities are investigating three separate crashes over the weekend in Sanilac County.

The first happened about 12:53 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 on Ubly Road near Shabbona Road in Argyle Township.

Investigators said a 2000 Chevy Silverado driven by a 26-year-old Applegate man was southbound on Ubly Road when the driver reportedly fell asleep.

The truck went off the road and then back on the road, causing the driver to over-correct and lose control. The truck then went into a ditch before flipping and coming to rest on its wheels.

The driver was taken to McKenzie Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries. His condition is unknown and police have not released his name.

The second crash happened about 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 on Basler Road near Ridge Road in Sanilac Township.

Investigators said a 2000 Dodge Durango was westbound on Basler Road when the driver failed to stop and lost control when passing through the intersection at Ridge Road.

The SUV went into a ditch and flipped before coming to rest on its wheels.

The driver, a 40-year-old Carsonville man, was taken by ambulance to McKenzie Memorial Hospital for treatment. He was later transported to Covenant Hospital in Saginaw.

Investigators said alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash.

The third crash happened about 12:45 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 27 at the intersection of Campbell Road and Miller Road in Watertown Township.

Investigators said a 2010 Chevy Silverado was heading southbound on Campbell Road when the driver failed to stop at the intersection.

The truck went through the intersection and struck a tree.

The driver, a 42-year-old Sandusky man, was taken to McKenzie Memorial Hospital by ambulance before he was airlifted to Covenant Hospital in Saginaw.

Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

