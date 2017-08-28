Midland man killed in hit-and-run up north

A local man was killed in a hit-and-run and now investigators are asking for your help tracking down the driver.

Keith Jay Taylor, 47, of Midland, had just gotten out of a car on W. Mesick Avenue in Mesick at around 9 p.m. on August 26 when he was hit by a vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a dark SUV or a white sedan.

Mr. Taylor was taken to Munson Hospital in Traverse City where he passed away.

If you have any information, call the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office at (231) 779-9211.

