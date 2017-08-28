2 persons hurt in small plane crash in northern Michigan - WNEM TV 5

2 persons hurt in small plane crash in northern Michigan

BAGLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) -

Authorities say a small plane with two people aboard has crashed in northern Michigan's Bagley Township.

Officials on the scene tell the Petoskey News-Review the plane's pilot and a passenger were both alert and speaking when found by emergency personnel. Both were taken to a hospital. Their names haven't been released.

The plane, a Cessna 180, hit some trees before landing upside down in a field south of Gaylord about 1 p.m. Monday.

Jerry Peck, who owns a storage building nearby, says he "heard the sputtering and sputting and then a hellacious crash noise."

The cause of the crash wasn't immediately known.

