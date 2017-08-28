Police seek help identifying larceny suspect - WNEM TV 5

Police seek help identifying larceny suspect

(Source: Flint Police Department) (Source: Flint Police Department)
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

The Flint Police Department is seeking help identifying a suspect wanted for questioning in connection to several larcenies.

The larcenies began in May 2017 in Flint, police said.

The suspect is described as a man in his mid to late 20s with a medium build.

If you have any information you are asked to contact Det. Balasko at 810-237-6966 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the suspect's arrest.

