Heavy rains have closed a major highway in the Detroit area

DETROIT (AP) -

Heavy rains have closed a major highway in the Detroit area.

Michigan State Police sent a Twitter message Monday night saying westbound lanes of Interstate 696 at  Southfield were closed due flooding.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for parts of Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.

It says more than 2 1/2 inches of rain fell in Wayne County.

