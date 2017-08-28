Police investigate 3 separate child luring attempts

Police are investigating three separate child luring attempts in Michigan.

The incidents happened in Washtenaw County, Livingston County and Hamburg Township. All three incidents occurred since Aug. 26.

The Washtenaw County incident happened in the area of Orchard Street and Portage Lake Ave. in Dexter Township on Aug. 27 about 9 p.m., the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office said.

During that incident, a 9-year-old boy was riding his bike when the driver of a white cargo van exited the vehicle and told the child to get into the van, the sheriff's office said.

Then a second suspect exited the van, but did not talk to the boy.

The boy then fled the scene and told his mom what happened, the sheriff's office said.

In each incident the suspects targeted white male children between the ages of 4 and 12, the sheriff's office said.

The driver is described as a man about 20-years-old, no facial hair, thin build. He was wearing a black sweatshirt and gray sweatpants. Investigators did not get a physical description of the suspect in the passenger seat.

If you have any information on these incidents you are asked to contact Det. Thomas Sinks at 734-973-4874, the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office's tip line at 734-973-7711 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

The Livingston County incident happened on Aug. 26 about 7 p.m. in Putnam Township near M-36 and Cedar Lake Road.

A woman reported her two young children ages 4 and 7 were approached by a suspicious person in a white cargo van, the Livingston County Sheriff's Office said.

She told investigators a white man exited the van and approached her children. She told investigators the suspect got back into the van and left the area after he noticed her.

The suspect was described as a white man about 30-years-old. He was wearing a white bandana over his hair, a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office said it is unclear at this time if the incidents are related.

If you have any information on the Livingston County incident you are asked to contact the sheriff's office at 517-546-2440.

The Hamburg Township incident happened on Aug. 26 in the Hay Creek subdivision. That's near M-36 and McGregor Road.

A 12-year-old boy was approached by a vehicle about 2 p.m., the Hamburg Township Police Department said.

The boy told police the vehicle was a gray minivan.

The driver called out to the boy asking him if he would like a ride home, police said.

The suspect was described as a white man in his 20s.

If you have any information on this incident you are asked to contact the Hamburg Township Police Department at 810-231-9391.

