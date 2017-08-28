Harvey traps Saginaw man's family in Houston

A Saginaw man's family is stuck inside a Houston apartment hit hard by Harvey.

DeMarcus Moore's 5-year-old daughter Andrea and her mother Adrean Brown live in Houston.

"I'm getting a little nervous, I am because the water isn't going to recede anytime soon. And the rain just keeps coming," Brown said.

She is thankful she lives in a third floor apartment, but she said her and her daughter don't have many supplies left.

"Even if I wanted to go to a grocery store I couldn't because we're blocked in. The water is keeping us in the apartment," Brown said.

With Moore living in Saginaw, the distance of more than 1,000 miles is keeping him from the people he loves the most in their time of need. He said it's hard.

"It makes me feel powerless, but there's nothing I can do technically. But I'm trying to do anything I can to make sure they're safe," Moore said.

He checks in on them constantly on Facetime.

As for Brown, she heard Harvey isn't quite done yet. Round two of the storm continues to drop heavy amounts of rain in Houston. She said if things get bad they will have to call somebody to get them out.

Moore prays that they will be able to.

"I just gotta have faith in God. I gotta put all my trust in God and hope they're OK. Hope they can get help and hope they can get out of the situation," Moore said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.