Patchy, dense fog reported in Tri-Cities

Patchy, dense fog could be an issue for early morning commuters Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for Midland, Shiawassee, Saginaw and Bay Counties from 4:23 a.m. to 6:30 a.m.

Areas of fog can be expected during the early morning hours with

local patches of dense fog reducing the visibility to one quarter

of a mile at times.

The NWS warns drivers to use caution as visibility conditions will be highly variable.

