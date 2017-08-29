Patchy, dense fog reported in Tri-Cities - WNEM TV 5

Patchy, dense fog reported in Tri-Cities

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Stock photo Stock photo
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) -

Patchy, dense fog could be an issue for early morning commuters Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for Midland, Shiawassee, Saginaw and Bay Counties from 4:23 a.m. to 6:30 a.m.

Areas of fog can be expected during the early morning hours with
local patches of dense fog reducing the visibility to one quarter
of a mile at times.

The NWS warns drivers to use caution as visibility conditions will be highly variable.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.