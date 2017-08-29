WMM: Letting your children watch award shows

(Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP). Khalid, from left, Logic, and Alessia Cara perform "1-800-273-8255" at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.

Awards shows can draw out the best and the worst behavior Hollywood as to offer.

The MTV Video Music Awards are known for creating viral moments meant to shock or amaze. But this year's show was a much more grown-up affair that was full of important speeches, exciting performances and pop culture events.

Several award presenters called for equality, including the mother of a woman who was killed while protesting white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, and a descendant of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. Other artists reached out to those suffering from depression. Pink taught her daughter a valuable lesson of self-acceptance.

