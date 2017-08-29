Three child abduction attempts reported in 2 Michigan counties

Authorities in two Michigan counties are investigating three separate child abduction attempts.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is working together with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Hamburg Township Police Department, regarding three separate attempted child luring incidents which have occurred since Saturday, Aug. 26.

One of the incidents happened about 9 p.m. in Washtenaw County on Aug. 27 near Orchard Street and Portage Lake Avenue in Dexter Township.

Investigators said a 9-year-old boy was riding his bike when the driver of a white cargo style van exited the vehicle and told the child to get into the van.

The boy told police another person exited the van from the front passenger door, but did not say anything to the child.

The boy fled on his bike and immediately reported the incident to his mother, police said.

In all three cases, officials said the suspects targeted white male children between the ages of 4 to 12 years of age.

The driver of the suspect vehicle is described as a man approximately 20-years-old, with no facial hair, thin build, black sweatshirt, grey sweatpants and unknown color hair.

There is no physical description of the second suspect, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Thomas Sinks at 734-973-4874, or the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office confidential tip line at 734-973-7711, or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1-800-SPEAKUP (1-800-773-2587).

