I-75 closures could interrupt your morning commute

I-75 closures could interrupt your morning commute

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
BAY COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Highway work could interrupt your morning commute during the coming days.

Beginning at 5 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, crews will close southbound I-75 just south of M-84 in Bay County to install an overhead truss sign.

The closure may last up to 30 minutes.

On Wednesday, crews will close southbound I-75 south of US-10 to remove and replace pavement markings.

The closure could last up to an hour.  

