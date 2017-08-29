Judge to hear testimony in Weaver recall petition

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver wants to keep her job as she continues her effort to put an end to the November recall election.

A Genesee County judge will hear more testimony Tuesday, Aug. 29 on the authenticity of thousands of signatures collected recall petition drives.

Weaver's attorney wants the judge to dismiss nearly 120 of those signatures, which is enough to cancel the election.

The county clerk hopes a decision can be made quickly, as his office needs to send the November ballots to be printed in the near future.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.