Study: Drinking more coffee lowers risk of death

Feel free to drink an extra cup of coffee - or four - this morning!

A new study suggests that people who consume at least four cups of coffee a day have a 64 percent lower risk of dying than people who rarely or never drink it. Coffee drinkers who were 45 or older lowered their risk of death by 30 percent.

“Coffee is one of the most widely consumed beverages around the world,” said Dr. Adela Navarro. A cardiologist in Pamplona, Spain added,“previous studies have suggested that drinking coffee might be inversely associated with all-cause mortality but this has not been investigated in a Mediterranean country.”

Earlier this year, another study found that coffee was linked to less risk of death due to heart disease, cancer and stroke.

The news is great for Americans who average just under three cups of coffee a day, according to a 2015 survey.

