Michigan-made kayaks will aid in Harvey relief

Walmart is buying kayaks from a Michigan company to help those hit hard by Hurricane Harvey.

KL Outdoor started shipping kayaks to Texas and Louisiana on Monday.

Walmart is buying about 2,000 of them from the Muskegon company. The retail giant will sell or donate them in areas hit hard by the storm to be used in hurricane rescue and relief efforts. KL Outdoor is covering the costs to get them there.

The kayaks will be in high demand as rooftops turn into rescue points and roads turn into rivers in Houston and other flooded cities.

The primary mode of transportation is now by water.

Our CNN affiliates at WOOD TV report the company will also have a role in the relief effort once floodwaters recede. KL Outdoor makes portable toilets, which will be bought and set up in neighborhoods after the storm.

The company expects to have all of kayaks on trucks heading south by Tuesday.

