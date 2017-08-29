Dense fogs masks general improvement

Leftover moisture from Tuesday's rain will put us in a fog overnight, but it will be a mere speed bump on the way to greater things.

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect for several Mid-Michigan Counties until 10:00 AM Wednesday.

Overnight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms that brought heavy rain to some Mid-Michigan communities on Tuesday evening are in the rear-view mirror at this point, but the leftover moisture will leave the door open for another hazard overnight.

Clearing skies will take hold as high pressure begins to wedge in across the Great Lakes, but we won't be getting much of a chance to enjoy that clearing. Cooling temperatures and little to no wind will allow areas of dense fog to develop into the early morning hours of Wednesday.

The fog may be locally dense, cutting visibility to less than 1/4 of a mile at times. What's more, the changes in visibility may come up quickly on the roads. If you plan to travel overnight into Wednesday morning, allot yourself some extra time to reach your destination and be prepared to slow down. Lows will settle in the middle to upper 50s.

Current Temperatures across Mid-Michigan

Wednesday & Thursday

Fog will be the big story again for the morning commute tomorrow. Watch out for dense fog tomorrow morning that may slow you down, but once the fog burns off late tomorrow morning, we should be looking a bit brighter for the afternoon.

Skies are expected to be a mix of sun and clouds for tomorrow, with most of us remaining dry during the daytime hours. There is a slight chance of a pop-up shower or storm late in the afternoon/ evening with some limited instability, but that's a very low chance.

A cold front will be slipping through the region late Wednesday night into Thursday, but it appears to greatly lack moisture. We'll carry a slight chance of showers overnight into the early morning hours of Thursday, but most of us will not see any rain.

Once the front passes, skies will trend mostly clear for the rest of the day on Thursday. The biggest change with that front will be the cooler temperatures that follow, with highs on Thursday expected to be largely in the 60s, with breezy westerly winds.

Friday - Labor Day

It's still early, but with the big Labor Day Weekend coming we wanted to get an early look ahead. Rain chances aren't zero through the weekend, but it looks like they'll fall at convenient times for outdoor activities.

As far as Friday goes, things look great! We'll continue our dry weather from Thursday, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures generally in the upper 60s and lower 70s, so it will be cooler.

Warming temperatures return for the weekend and we should be well into the middle and upper 70s for Saturday. Expect skies to keep featuring plenty of sun for the afternoon.

Remember, you can always get your Marine Forecast online at wnem.com!

Rain chances increase late Saturday night into Sunday, with a cold front dropping in from the north. Rain, if it does develop appears to hold off until after sunset in Mid-Michigan. It's worth noting that some models keep things dry. We'll keep our eyes on it, but no need to worry about canceling any plans.

Sunday appears dry during the day time, with temperatures reaching back into the middle and upper 70s for highs. Expect another day filled with sun. Rain chances, similar to Saturday, look to hold off until the very end of the day around sunset or afterward.

Labor Day looks to have plenty of dry time during the day as well. There are some signs of at least scattered rain on Monday, but most of the day appears clear. We'll get a better picture for Monday as we move forward during the week, but overall, dry times far outweighs rainy times this weekend.

Keep an eye on the upcoming holiday weekend with the latest First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

