Scattered showers today, brighter days ahead

It was a gray and dreary start to the week weather wise in Mid-Michigan and more of the same is expected for Tuesday. Scattered rain willl once again be possible, but if you're ready for brighter days, there are plenty of those in the forecast in the days ahead.

Today & Tonight

Fog is the big story for the Tuesday morning commute as plenty of locations have been dropping down to less than one mile in visibility. A few locally dense pockets are also possible, so a few extra minutes on the commute wouldn't be a bad idea.

Temperatures out the door today are anywhere from the middle 50s to middle 60s, and will be a bit warmer than yesterday afternoon. Expect highs in the lower to middle 70s this for highs this afternoon.

While we're dry this morning, we do expect more scattered rain development as the day goes on. Most of us will see purely showers, but like yesterday, an isolated thunderstorm or two isn't out of the question. We are not expecting severe weather today.

Rain will come to an end tonight and we'll remain dry through the overnight period. A few breaks in the clouds will also show themselves, but those breaks wil allow temperatures to cool off, leading to more fog for Wednesday morning. That fog could also be locally dense, so plan on a few extra minutes tomorrow as well.

