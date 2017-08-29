Scattered showers today, brighter days ahead

It was a gray and dreary start to the week weather wise in Mid-Michigan and more of the same is expected for Tuesday. Scattered rain willl once again be possible, but if you're ready for brighter days, there are plenty of those in the forecast in the days ahead.
Today & Tonight
Fog is the big story for the Tuesday morning commute as plenty of locations have been dropping down to less than one mile in visibility. A few locally dense pockets are also possible, so a few extra minutes on the commute wouldn't be a bad idea.
Temperatures out the door today are anywhere from the middle 50s to middle 60s, and will be a bit warmer than yesterday afternoon. Expect highs in the lower to middle 70s this for highs this afternoon.
While we're dry this morning, we do expect more scattered rain development as the day goes on. Most of us will see purely showers, but like yesterday, an isolated thunderstorm or two isn't out of the question. We are not expecting severe weather today.
Rain will come to an end tonight and we'll remain dry through the overnight period. A few breaks in the clouds will also show themselves, but those breaks wil allow temperatures to cool off, leading to more fog for Wednesday morning. That fog could also be locally dense, so plan on a few extra minutes tomorrow as well.
Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
A Massachusetts girl was kidnapped, strangled, and thrown off a bridge but still managed to survive the attack, police say.More >
A Massachusetts girl was kidnapped, strangled, and thrown off a bridge but still managed to survive the attack, police say.More >
When used for the right reasons GoFundMe accounts are very helpful, but it has also been a source of Internet panhandling. People have been known to use the fundraising website try to raise money for some of the most absurd things, from butt implants to a guy who needs a treadmill so he can run indoors during the winter.More >
When used for the right reasons GoFundMe accounts are very helpful, but it has also been a source of Internet panhandling. People have been known to use the fundraising website try to raise money for some of the most absurd things, from butt implants to a guy who needs a treadmill so he can run indoors during the winter.More >
Police are investigating three separate child luring attempts in Michigan. The incidents happened in Washtenaw County, Livingston County and Hamburg Township. All three incidents occurred since Aug. 26.More >
Police are investigating three separate child luring attempts in Michigan. The incidents happened in Washtenaw County, Livingston County and Hamburg Township. All three incidents occurred since Aug. 26.More >
Beginning in 2020, the government will not allow people living in Michigan to board domestic flights, go into federal buildings, or military bases unless they have a REAL ID or a passport and driver’s license.More >
Beginning in 2020, the government will not allow people living in Michigan to board domestic flights, go into federal buildings, or military bases unless they have a REAL ID or a passport and driver’s license.More >
The Ohio woman accused of leaving her 15-month-old daughter in a car for several hours at an office building said she was running late for work, according to state officials.More >
The Ohio woman accused of leaving her 15-month-old daughter in a car for several hours at an office building said she was running late for work, according to state officials.More >
The body of a North Dakota woman, reported missing by her family on August 19, was found wrapped in plastic and floating in a river late Sunday night.More >
The body of a North Dakota woman, reported missing by her family on August 19, was found wrapped in plastic and floating in a river late Sunday night.More >
A local man was killed in a hit-and-run and now investigators are asking for your help tracking down the driver.More >
A local man was killed in a hit-and-run and now investigators are asking for your help tracking down the driver.More >
Washington County Deputies said they arrested a woman whose son reported her for drunk driving.More >
Washington County Deputies said they arrested a woman whose son reported her for drunk driving.More >
Heavy rains have closed a major highway in the Detroit area. Michigan State Police sent a Twitter message Monday night saying westbound lanes of Interstate 696 at Southfield were closed due flooding.More >
Heavy rains have closed a major highway in the Detroit area. Michigan State Police sent a Twitter message Monday night saying westbound lanes of Interstate 696 at Southfield were closed due flooding.More >
Words cannot describe the feeling some parents got watching video of their children riding on a school bus driven by an alleged drunk driver.More >
Words cannot describe the feeling some parents got watching video of their children riding on a school bus driven by an alleged drunk driver.More >