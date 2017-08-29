MSP trooper suspended for role in ATV crash that killed teen

A Michigan State Police trooper has been suspended for their role in an ATV crash that killed a 15-year-old boy in Detroit over the weekend.

According to Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw, the incident began with troopers tried to stop a driver of the 4-wheeler for driving recklessly around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. They turned on their lights and sirens but the driver refused to stop.

The troopers pursued the ATV near Rossini and Gratiot when the teen tried to drive off the road and onto a sidewalk. He crashed into the back of a pickup truck.

Shaw says after an investigation, they found the trooper deployed his taser, striking the 15-year-old before the crash. Family members have identified the teen as Demond Grimes. A candlelight vigil is planned Monday evening at the location of his death, according to a Facebook Post.

Right now, police are investigating the crash and anyone with information is asked to call them at 734-287-5000.

