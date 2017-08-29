Mom ending panhandling to raise college funds for daughter

A Michigan woman who began panhandling to raise $24,000 for her daughter to attend Michigan State University is calling it quits after raising less than half of her goal.

Lori Truex tells the Battle Creek Enquirer she'll end her fundraising campaign Thursday to return to work as a school bus driver. She says she raised more than $10,000 -- $5,400 from an online GoFundMe account and $4,800 from her panhandling or checks deposited by donors into a credit union account she opened for the drive.

Truex says grants, scholarships and loans will help make up the difference.

She began standing with a sign on corners around the city on June 14.

Her daughter, Kendall Truex, moved into her MSU dormitory on Thursday. Classes start Wednesday.

