Eminem leads 'f--- Trump' chant at music festival

Eminem is unleashing on President Donald Trump.

The Detroit rapper went off on Trump during three recent performances in Scotland and England, the Detroit Free Press reported.

The Free Press reports Eminem wore a “FACK TRUMP” shirt at each of the shows. In a YouTube video posted by The Shady Records, Eminem spoke about Trump before his 2002 song “White America.”

"Scotland might have to be our new home, because (profanity) ain’t going so well in the states," he told the crowd. "And I just want to take this moment out right now to say (profanity) Donald Trump!"

Watch the video here (WARNING: Graphic language)

Eminem brought up the subject again at the Reading Festival in England.

"I’m not about to stand up here and use this (profanity) stage for some kind of a platform to be all political," he said sarcastically. "And I don’t want to cause any controversy, so I won’t say no names. But this (profanity) Donald Trump, I can’t stand!"

He then led the crowd in a change of “(profanity) Trump!” A video of the incident was posted on YouTube here.

(WARNING: Graphic language)

