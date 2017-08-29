UPDATE: Missing Mt. Pleasant teen is home safe, family says

A Mt. Pleasant teen reported missing is back home safe, her family says.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported 16-year-old Grace-Lynn Cyr was last seen on Aug. 15.

On Tuesday, Aug. 29, a family member told TV5 the teen returned home safe.

While the NCMEC still reports the teen as missing, local police report there are no open missing persons cases.

