Turkey vultures causing a buzz at St. Charles schools

A federally protected bird is causing quite the buzz at a local school.

Superintendent Michael Decker said the school has counted as many as 74 "Turkey Vultures" hanging around their athletic field.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said the vultures are protected under the Federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

But Decker said they are leaving a huge mess on the field and in the stands.

Decker said the school is using a dummy, stuffed turkey hung by a rope in hopes of deterring the vultures from landing.

He also said the school has contacted the Michigan Department of Natural Resources about getting rid of the vultures.

Meantime, officials with the DNR said the birds will leave Michigan on their own in October or November.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.