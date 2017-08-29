Another reason to visit Target, $5 wine

Need another reason to go to Target?

The chain has announced some delicious news.

They’re introducing a new line of wines, all for $5 a bottle.

Starting next month you can find five different wine blends, bottled under the California Roots label.

Here’s what they have to offer:

Chardonnay profile: Lush tropical fruit flavors and a bright finish will transport you to a warm, sunny day at the farmer’s market.

Pinot Grigio profile: Vibrant citrus and tropical fruit flavors let you enjoy the fresh, easygoing feeling of summer any time of the year.

Moscato profile: Delicate aromas and creamy peach and melon flavors make every day feel a little more special.

Cabernet Sauvignon profile: Juicy cherry flavors, hints of oak and graceful finish elevate even the simplest pleasures.

Red Blend profile: Smooth berry and cherry flavors with hints of spice offer the perfect antidote to the workweek.

“We’re out to give our guests even more reasons to love Target—including exclusive products they can’t find anywhere else,” says Jeff Burt, senior vice president of food and beverage. “And we think they’re going to love California Roots—these wines are just the right blend of incredible quality and amazing value that guests can only get at Target.”

California Roots wines launch at over 1,100 Target stores nationwide on Sept. 3.

