Bay County Disaster Recovery Center to close

FEMA has announced it is closing the Bay County Disaster Recovery Center as of Thursday, August 31.

FEMA cites the declining number of visitors as the reason for shuttering the center that was opened in response to the historic June 22-27 flooding.

FEMA and the Small Business Administration (SBA) specialists will operate from the Disaster Recovery Centers in Midland and Isabella Counties.

Residents of Bay, Gladwin, Isabella, and Midland counties can visit either DRC to get answers to their questions about FEMA disaster assistance.

Both are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The DRCs are closed Sundays and on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4.

Isabella County

4855 E. Bluegrass Road

Mt. Pleasant, Mich. 48858

Midland County

1407 W. Carpenter St.

Midland, Mich. 48640

