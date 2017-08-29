Mid-Michigan residents to head south to help in Harvey relief efforts

As Tropical Storm Harvey continues to dump massive amounts of rain on the Houston area, thousands of volunteers from all over the country are not heading south to help in the recovery.

Red Cross volunteers from Mid-Michigan have a course charted for the next area expected to be hit hard by the storm.

"I was originally going to go to Houston, but I don't know if they've got enough down there right now. But seeing how it's coming up through Louisiana, they want to get some people there to be ready and so what I'll be doing is taking one of our emergency response vehicles from Detroit down to Louisiana," said Dan Harrier, Red Cross volunteer.

Harrier will take off first thing Thursday morning and head to Baton Rouge, where heavy rain and flooding is expected to take place after the massive storm loosens its grip on the Houston area.

"We'll be taking food to people who need it or are either in shelters or people who are stranded in different locations that we can get to that they can't get away from and we'll take food to them," Harrier said.

This will be Harrier's third deployment following a major storm. He said the best part for him is the feeling he gets when he does what he loves - helping others in need.

"It's just unreal and that's why I like to do it. It's just that good feeling that you get out of helping other people and nothing replaces that. I don't care what kind of job you've got or how much money you make, you go out there and help people and that's more rewarding. Helping God take care of his people," Harrier said.

Volunteers of the Mid-Michigan Red Cross will head south Thursday as they begin their two week deployment as the remnants of Harvey continues to slam the gulf coast states.

