STARS buses featuring ads for local businesses, schools

For years, STARS buses have sported a sleek look of white and purple with the STARS name displayed in big letters.

Now buses are getting a more personalized touch.

A number of STARS buses now feature advertisement wraps for various local businesses, organizations and even schools. It's all part of a contest held earlier this spring.

"The Bridgeport Bearcats advertisement is on our bus because they won it," STARS Executive Director Glenn Steffens said.

The sign on the bus says it all "Don't wish for it. Work for it." That's what the Bridgeport Bearcats did, they took part in a contest put on by STARS earlier this year.

Steffens said Bridgeport competed in what he called a business scavenger hunt.

It was a promotion we had called Parade 365, where businesses could put a wrap on one of our big buses and sponsor a local non-profit or school or team on one of the small buses," Steffens said.

If a participating non-profit or school organization wins the contest they will get their advertisement on the side of one of the smaller buses that STARS runs. The business that sponsors this organization will get a small mention on the side of that same small bus and then also get a larger advertisement on one of the bigger buses.

"It feels nice to ride by and see you on the side of a bus," said Kevin Marshall, head coach for the Bearcat football team.

Marshall said his players used social media to promote businesses in the Saginaw area. It was all part of the contest. Now they will get to see themselves on the bus as it rolls through the community well into next year.

"Even last week we seen a lot of people come from Saginaw to Ann Arbor to see us play and support us. And a lot of people you know notice us because we're on the bus and we're doing something good over here and they want to see what's happening," Marshall said.

Steffens said a lot of businesses have reached out to him seeking exposure on the side of the bus. He said advertising revenue is up and he expects that trend to continue, all while supporting businesses at home.

"To get something that's local to Saginaw we felt really helps the community," Steffens said.

The STARS Parade 365 promotion is expected to take place again next year. An official date for entries has not yet been determined.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.