Michigan judge dismisses lawsuit against Gordie Howe Bridge

A Michigan judge has dismissed a competitor's lawsuit that challenged the future construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

The Detroit News reports Michigan Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens ruled Tuesday the owner of the Ambassador Bridge was late in filing its lawsuit after a June 2012 agreement to build the Canadian-financed new span that's scheduled to open in 2020.

The Detroit International Bridge Co., which owns the Ambassador Bridge, also has proposed a new span to Windsor, Ontario, next to its existing bridge.

Last year, a federal judge rejected a Detroit International Bridge Co. lawsuit that argued the agreement between Michigan and Canada to build the span over the Detroit River about 2 miles downstream from the Ambassador Bridge was unconstitutionally approved by the U.S. State Department.

