Wisconsin woman gets 14-year sentence for 2000 kidnapping

A Wisconsin woman has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for kidnapping a Detroit-area college student in 2000.

Kim Johns was convicted of kidnapping her former lover at gunpoint and taking her on an eight-day journey to Illinois and Iowa. Prosecutors said she was upset because the 19-year-old woman was ending their relationship.

Johns was sentenced Tuesday in Detroit federal court. She told a judge she's "sorry for what happened."

Johns was awaiting trial in 2000 when she escaped from a halfway house. She was captured last year living under a different name, Kim McGuire, in Marathon County, Wisconsin. FBI agents discovered her through social media.

Judge George Caram Steeh says Johns committed a "horrific offense."

