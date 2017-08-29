Court affirms 8-year prison sentence for courtroom attack - WNEM TV 5

Court affirms 8-year prison sentence for courtroom attack

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
DETROIT (AP) -

A federal appeals court has upheld an eight-year prison sentence for a man who attacked a Detroit prosecutor in court, saying a table counts as a "dangerous weapon."

In 2014, Ronnie Duke injured a prosecutor by striking her head against a table during a court hearing. He argued that his sentence was improperly enhanced because a judge considered the table to be a dangerous weapon.

But in a 3-0 decision Tuesday, the appeals court says federal Judge Stephen Murphy made the right call. The court says a table can be a dangerous weapon even if it's stationary.

Duke's sentence for the attack was on top of a 13-year prison sentence for mortgage fraud.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.