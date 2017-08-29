Mid-Michigan Coast Guard aids in Harvey relief efforts

The Michigan Coast Guard is stepping up to help those in need in Texas in the wake of Tropical Storm Harvey.

Six Mid-Michigan crew members were sent to the hardest hit areas to hopefully provide some relief.

"It's tragic anytime that you have our fellow country men and women in harms way," said Michael Beatty, officer in charge of Coast Guard Station Saginaw River.

The struggle in Texas is being felt across the country as thousands of volunteers and rescue crews are joining rescue efforts.

"We as the Coast Guard are partnering with other agencies to try and lend as much aid as we can," Beatty said.

He said it wasn't a question of if they would be sending help to Texas, but how many people would be going.

"We initially send three more down. We got the call Friday night they got down into Texas, I believe it was Sunday ever, Monday morning and started effecting rescues," Beatty said.

Three more crew members are currently on their way with six inflatable rapid deployment crafts, and a 20-foot air boat. The air boat is used for ice rescues in Michigan, but Beatty said it's a vessel that can make rescue missions easier and more effective than your average boat.

"They can operate in very little water or very shallow water. So we've been using that to help rescues down in Texas, going through the streets, urban search and rescue. Kinda house to house stuff," Beatty said.

As Texas continues its fight to deal with the mess left by Harvey, Beatty said he is happy the Coast Guard is able to be there do its part to help.

"We're very proud to do anything we can to help prevent loss of life in a water environment. I'm personally proud of my crew that's down there. They're doing a great job. I just hope they get back safe," Beatty said.

