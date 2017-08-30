Dense fog impacts morning commute - WNEM TV 5

Dense fog impacts morning commute

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) -

Fog, much of it dense, will persist across Mid-Michigan early Wednesday morning, reducing visibility to one quarter of a mile or less.

The National Weather Service has issued Special Weather Statements for Lapeer, Midland, Shiawassee, Sanilac, Tuscola, Saginaw, Bay, Genesee and Huron Counties from 4:18 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The NWS said the fog will lead to hazardous travel at times.

Drive with care and be prepared for poor travel conditions due to areas of very low visibility.

