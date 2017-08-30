Dense fog impacts morning commute

Fog, much of it dense, will persist across Mid-Michigan early Wednesday morning, reducing visibility to one quarter of a mile or less.

The National Weather Service has issued Special Weather Statements for Lapeer, Midland, Shiawassee, Sanilac, Tuscola, Saginaw, Bay, Genesee and Huron Counties from 4:18 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The NWS said the fog will lead to hazardous travel at times.

Drive with care and be prepared for poor travel conditions due to areas of very low visibility.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.