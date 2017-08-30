Local police form team dedicated to tracking sex offenders

Local police are forming a new team dedicated to making sure registered sex offenders follow the law.

The team consists of four members of the Midland Police Department. It will be their job to follow up on all address changes and make sure the offender isn't working or living in school zones.

The sergeant in charge of the team said the goal isn't to get people in trouble, but to make sure the offender doesn't get charged with a violation.

