Moms back-to-school shopping list rant goes viral

A viral video has drawn up some pretty mixed reviews on social media.

In the clip, a New Jersey mom wanders the aisles of Target, saying she's more than willing to buy anything on her back-to-school list as long as it means her kids are out of the house.

>>Watch the video here<<

She goes on to criticize parents who refuse to buy their kids school supplies.

In today's Where Moms Meet, we want to know how you handle your back-to-school shopping? Do you buy everything on the list, or just what you feel is necessary?

Share your thoughts on the TV5 Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.