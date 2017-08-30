Home with six kids inside firebombed in Michigan

The Detroit Fire Department is investigating after a home was firebombed early Tuesday.

Eight family members were inside at the time.

Police believe someone intentionally set fire to the back porch while six kids, all under 12-years-old, were sleeping.

Ebony Walls and her husband were awake when it happened and they all made it out safely. She said her family has been receiving death threats for months, ever since she found evidence in a sexual assault case involving family members.

Ebony said she reported the threats to police.

"I feel like Warren failed me, my husband, my kids, my cats. I had a cat and she just had babies and she was so beautiful but they're all in there...fried,” Walls said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family. To donate, click here.

