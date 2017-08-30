Sunshine follows early morning fog

As you step out your door this morning, there will be no secret what the weather story of the day will be. Dense fog has settled in overnight and will be with us for the morning commute today.

Dense Fog Advisory: in effect for all of Mid-Michigan until 10 AM Wednesday morning.

Today & Tonight

With the dense nature of the fog that's with us for the morning commute today, a few extra minutes is a great idea to keep yourself on time today. Even if things look great outside of your window, there's a good chance you'll run into some fog at some point.

Gradual improvement is expected as the morning goes on, with fog eventually dissipating by lunchtime today. Following that fog, we expect partly to mostly sunny conditions for the afternoon and the evening. With that sun, we should achieve temperatures in the middle and upper 70s this afternoon.

There is a slim chance of an isolated shower or sprinkle this afternoon, but chances are very slim. The slightly better chance, still incredibly slim, comes later on tonight as a cold front moves in from the north.

All signs are pointing to most of the rain with that front diminishing before arrival, so most of us will not see anything at all through tomorrow morning. The best chances will be in areas around US-10, northern Thumb, and northward.

Otherwise, expect some extra cloud cover overnight, with lows in the middle and upper 50s.

Thursday

We should avoid the fog on Thursday morning as winds will stay up a bit overnight and things look great as we enter the second half of the workweek.

Expect clouds to fade throughout the morning with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Despite plenty of sun, cooler air will be settling in, and temperatures will likely be stuck in the 60s for most of us tomorrow.

With winds taking more of a northeasterly turn, our lakeshore communities will be on the cooler side. Those winds will also have gusts around 20 miles per hour at times through the afternoon.

Clear skies will carry through Thursday night, which will allow temperatures to fall off into the middle 40s for overnight lows.

Friday - Labor Day

It's still early, but with the importance of the Labor Day Weekend, we're getting an early look ahead.

As far as Friday goes, things look great! We'll continue our dry weather from Thursday, with partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures generally in the upper 60s. We're keeping an eye on some high clouds that will be spilling off of the remnants of Harvey that may keep the sun filtered for some on Friday.

Gradually warming temperatures are the trend for the weekend and we should be well into the 70s for Saturday. Expect skies to keep featuring plenty of sun and highs in the middle 70s for the afternoon.

We were keeping an eye on a cold front that will be inching closer to Mid-Michigan from the north late Saturday into Sunday for a chance for a few showers, but that chance looks quite slim at this point. We'll continue to keep our eyes on it but things look to be on the drier side.

Sunday looks fabulous as we keep the mostly sunny skies and temperatures achieve values close to average in the upper 70s if not lower 80s. With Saturday being a bit cooler in the lower and middle 70s, this would be the pick for a beach or boating day over the weekend, possibly your last beach day of the year.

Labor Day will have far more dry time than wet time but a few afternoon and evening thunderstorms will be possible. At this point, we do not expect that to be an all day rain event, so canceling any plans appears unnecessary at this point. Highs on Monday will be similar to Sunday, if not a touch warmer.

We wish you safe travels and a wonderful weekend!

