Kid Rock to open restaurant inside Little Caesar's Arena

Kid Rock will have a permanent place at the new Little Caesar’s Arena.

The Detroit-native will be launching a 5,800-square-foot restaurant inside the soon-to-be completed arena in downtown Detroit.

The restaurant will expand on his brand with hits such as “Cowboy,” “Picture,” and “All Summer Long.”

“In keeping true with his larger-than-life reputation, he promises to make just as loud of a bang in the restaurant business as he has done with his music,” a press release said.

Kid Rock’s Made in Detroit restaurant will seat 230 people and be open year-round for lunch and dinner. The menu will offer class Detroit and Southern-influenced dishes, as well as comfort foods and bar fare.

The bar will be stocked with local beers and craft cocktails.



“The restaurant is also designed to serve as an incubator of music talent, with a specific focus on local artists. Kid Rock memorabilia is part of the restaurant’s décor, as is a live-music stage that will showcase up-and-coming musicians,” according to the press release.

