Mother arrested after child found slain in Michigan apartment

A 31-year-old woman has been arrested after police found her 1-year-old child stabbed to death in a southwest Detroit apartment.

Officers arrived at the apartment late Tuesday night after authorities received a 911 call from the woman.

Dispatchers were told by the caller that people were dead and that the woman was going to kill herself.

Police found her bleeding in a hallway before locating the child's body. The woman was being treated at a hospital.

