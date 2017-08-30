Bay City little league becomes victim of vandalism

A local little league is looking for answers after their baseball field was damaged.

Northeast Little League in Bay City posted about the incident Sunday, Aug. 27 on their Facebook page. In the posts, the little league said it appears sometime over the weekend a vehicle ran through the field, causing damage to a fence, tree, picnic tables and leaving track marks in the grass.

They also posted photos of large holes behind home plate, League President Justin Heidtman said it appears they were caused by a motorcycle.

“The other damage could be an accident but the holes behind home plate from a motorcycle seem pretty intentional. Anybody hears anything the Bay City police are interested,” the league posted.

A police report has been filed, and officials are looking for a vehicle with matching damage.

A damage estimate was not available.

This isn’t the first time a little league in Bay City has been the victim of wrongdoing.

The Bay City Southwest Little League was the victim of a robbery in June of this year. The team had more than $4,000 stolen from a safe.

