MDOT suspends most work to ease busy Labor Day holiday travel

Over one million Michiganders are expected to be traveling over the Labor Day weekend, according to AAA. To make travel more convenient, the Michigan Department of Transportation will remove traffic restrictions on 77 of 110 active projects statewide.



Beginning at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, until 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, MDOT will suspend construction wherever possible on state roads and bridges.

"Labor Day weekend represents the last chance for many to take a summer trip," said State Transportation Director Kirk T. Steudle. "While MDOT has lifted as many lane restrictions as possible, there are still some work zones that we have to keep in place, including equipment. Be alert, avoid distractions, use extra caution while driving in work zones, and please respect your fellow motorists. Let's work together to make this Labor Day weekend as safe as possible."

While construction may be suspended for the weekend, motorists are advised that equipment and temporary traffic configurations, like minor shifts, may remain in place, requiring motorists to adjust their speed and pay attention.

The following 33 work zones will have active traffic restrictions in place during the Labor Day holiday weekend:

Upper Peninsula



- I-75 Business Loop in St. Ignace, Mackinac County, has one lane open in each direction between North Airport Road and North Mackinac Lane.



- M-123 south of Paradise, Chippewa County, has one lane open in alternating directions at Black Creek using a temporary traffic signal.



- M-553, Marquette County, has lane shifts and narrow lanes north of County Road 480.



- US-2, Delta County, has one lane open in each direction between County Road 426 and 18.3 Road.



- US-2, Mackinac County, is closed at the Heath M. Robinson Memorial Cut River Bridge with a posted detour.



- US-41 in Marquette, Marquette County, has one lane open in each direction between McClellan Avenue and Front Street.



- US-41 in Negaunee, Marquette County, has one lane open in each direction between Water Street And Iroquois Drive.



For more information, contact MDOT Superior Region Communications Representative Dan Weingarten at 906-250-4809. Follow the Superior Region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDOT_UP.



Northern Lower Peninsula



- I-75, Ogemaw County, will have traffic shifts on the southbound lanes south of West Branch.



- Old US-131, Wexford County, is closed between Cadillac and Manton, and is detoured via Boon Road, US-131, and M-42/US-131 Business Route.



For more information, contact MDOT North Region Communications Representative James Lake at 906-250-0993. Follow the North Region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDOT_Traverse.



West Michigan



- Scribner Avenue in downtown Grand Rapids is closed over I-196.



- M-6, Ottawa and Kent counties, is closed between I-196 and Byron Center Avenue, with one lane open in each direction between US-131 and Byron Center Avenue.



- M-44 (Belding Road), Kent County, will have traffic shifted between Blakely Drive and Myers Lake Road, with one lane open in each direction.



- M-120, Muskegon County, will be closed to southbound traffic from Giles Road to Whitehall Road. Detour posted.



- US-131, Kent County, will have traffic shifted between M-57 (14 Mile Road) and White Creek Avenue. The 14 Mile Road ramp to northbound US-131 will remain closed.



For more information, contact MDOT Grand Region Communications Representative John Richard at 616-262-1565. Follow the Grand Region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDOT_West.



Southwest Michigan



- Pipestone Road in Benton Township, Berrien County, will have the ramp to I-94 (Exit 29) closed with a lane shift under I-94.



- I-94, Berrien County, has two eastbound lanes open from Bridgman (Exit 16) to Stevensville (Exit 23).



- I-94 Business Loop (Red Arrow Highway) in Stevensville, Berrien County, will have one northbound lane open at I-94 (Exit 23).



- M-99 in Albion, Calhoun County, is closed and detoured.



- US-12 in Three Oaks, Berrien County, has one lane open with a temporary traffic signal.



For more information, contact MDOT Southwest Region Communications Representative Nick Schirripa at 269-208-7829. Follow the Southwest Region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDOT_Southwest.



Central Michigan and Thumb



- I-75, Genesee County, will have the northbound exit to Holly Road (Exit 108) closed.



- I-75/I-675 interchange, Saginaw County, has lane closures and traffic shifts at the north junction between Exit 154 and Exit 160. Three lanes will be open in the peak direction of travel with a moveable barrier wall.



- M-15 in Vassar, Tuscola County, will have one lane open in each direction with traffic shifted.



- M-24, Lapeer County, has traffic shifts and lane closures in effect from Nepessing Road to Davis Lake Road. One lane will be open in each direction.



For more information, contact MDOT Bay Region Communications Representative Jocelyn Hall at 989-245-7117. Follow the Bay Region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDOT_Bay.



Southern Michigan



- I-94 Business Loop (Michigan Avenue) in Jackson, Jackson County, will have one eastbound lane open with westbound traffic detoured between Brown Street and Steward Avenue.



- US-12, Washtenaw County, has two eastbound lanes open from Dorset Avenue to Ecorse Road for road and bridge work.



- US-23, Washtenaw and Livingston counties, will have traffic shifted between 8 Mile Road and Barker Road, with ramp closures.



For more information, contact MDOT University Region Communications Representative Kari Arend at 517-206-1609. Follow the University Region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDOT_LanJxn and www.twitter.com/MDOT_A2.



Macomb County



- M-59 has lane closures in each direction between M-53 and Garfield Road.



Oakland County



- I-75 has two lanes open in each direction between South Boulevard and Coolidge Road. The following ramps are closed:

- Adams Road to northbound I-75,

- Northbound I-75 to westbound I-75 Business Loop (Square Lake Road),

- Eastbound Square Lake Road to northbound I-75, and

- Eastbound M-59 to southbound I-75.



- I-696 will have shoulder closures at Farmington Road.



Wayne County



- I-75 has all southbound lanes closed between Springwells Street and Northline Road for bridge work.



City of Detroit



- Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard is closed over M-10 for bridge replacement.



- The I-75/M-10 interchange has ramp closures for bridge reconstruction.



- US-12 (Michigan Avenue) will have one lane open in each direction between M-10 and Cass Avenue.



Motorists are also reminded that for safety and security the Mackinac Bridge will be closed to public traffic on Labor Day from 6:30 a.m. to noon during the Annual Bridge Walk.

Southbound I-75 and US-2 traffic will be stopped at Exit 344 on the north side of the bridge; northbound I-75 traffic will be stopped at Exit 337 on the south end. Michigan State Police will have additional personnel along routes approaching the bridge, and may redirect traffic if needed.

