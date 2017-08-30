Man arrested for arson in Tuscola County

A man has been arrested and accused of arson in Tuscola County.

The Caro Fire Department was called about 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29 to a house fire on Ball Road near Sheridan Road in Juniata Township.

Investigators said central dispatch was initially told someone may be inside the home, however, firefighters found no one inside while battling the blaze.

After further investigation deputies located a resident of the home, 58-year-old Randy James Guilds, in a deer blind on the property.

Police arrested Guilds for arson.

Officials have not released any further details on the investigation.

