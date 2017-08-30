#WantedWednesday: Searching for Emily Scribner - WNEM TV 5

#WantedWednesday: Searching for Emily Scribner

Emily Scribner (Source: Midland Police Dept.) Emily Scribner (Source: Midland Police Dept.)
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

She’s wanted for larceny in a building, and she’s the subject of this week’s #WantedWednesday.

Midland Police are asking for your help tracking down 25-year-old Emily Nichole Scribner.

She is 5’8”, weighs around 255 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Scribner is wanted on a two-count felony warrant for larceny in a building and conspiracy to commit larceny in a building.

If you have any information, call Midland Police at (989) 839-4713.

