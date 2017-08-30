Michigan roster finally released via Harbaugh's Twitter

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has announced his team's football roster via his Twitter account.

The roster drew interest mostly because the school waited so long before releasing it. NJ Advance Media submitted a Freedom of Information request in an effort to obtain it, and Harbaugh eventually said that with final tryouts for the team starting no earlier than Aug. 28, the roster would be publicized Aug. 30.

NJ Advance Media recently said the school had released the names of football players on athletic scholarship. Then around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the roster appeared on Harbaugh's Twitter account.

No. 11 Michigan opens the season Saturday against No. 17 Florida in Texas.

Proud to announce the 2017 Michigan Football roster. pic.twitter.com/zc3VejbU1R — Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) August 30, 2017

